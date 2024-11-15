Cracks deepen in Canada’s pro-immigration ‘consensus’

From the ground floor of a low-income apartment building in Toronto, Sultana Jahangir runs an organisation that helps South Asian women get established in Canada -- a challenge she said is getting harder.

Polling and migration experts tell a consistent story: broad support for immigration that prevailed for decades in Canada has cracked following a three-year immigrant-fueled population surge.

Jahangir’s South Asian Women’s Rights Organisation, which operates out of two apartments packed with desk chairs and tables, equips women with vocabulary for job interviews, basic computer training and other skills.

A social worker born in Bangladesh who came to Toronto in 2005 via the United States, Jahangir said settling in Canada was never easy -- but things have “definitely” gotten worse.