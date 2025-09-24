Jimmy Kimmel back on the air, but faces partial boycott

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show will be back on the air in the United States Tuesday after a week-long hiatus following government pressure on broadcasters that critics said amounted to a chill on free speech.

But two powerful companies that own dozens of ABC affiliates have said they will continue their boycott, giving viewers “other programming relevant to their respective markets.”

All eyes will be on the show’s popular opening monologue, in which the comedian is expected to address his suspension, which came after comments he made in the wake of the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.