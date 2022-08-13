New York State police identify suspect who attacked Salman Rushdie

The New York State Police have identified the suspect, who attacked Salman Rushdie, as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey while the motive behind the act is still unknown.

"The suspect has been identified as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey. Earlier today, approx. at 10.47am, the speaker Rushdie, 75, and Henry Reese, 73, had just arrived at the stage of the institution and shortly thereafter the suspect jumped out of the stage and attacked at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen," state police troop commander major Eugene J Staniszewski said in a news conference. The police further said that several members of the institution and the audience quickly responded to the incident and took the suspect to the ground.

A doctor in the audience "immediately began first aid for Rushdie" after the stabbing, major Staniszewski said. The authorities didn't reveal much information about the suspect.