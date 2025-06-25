Muslim socialist Mamdani stuns political veteran in NYC mayoral primary

New York City Democrats chose 33-year-old Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani as their mayoral candidate in Tuesday's elections, stunning his opponent, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

In what appears to be the left-leaning city's rebuke of the Democratic Party's veteran moderates -- and New York's rarely claimed native son, Republican US President Donald Trump -- Mamdani led with 43 per cent of the vote with 95 per cent of ballots counted, city officials reported.

"Tonight we made history," Mamdani said in his victory speech surrounded by supporters after surging from behind.

"We have won because New Yorkers have stood up for a city they can afford," he added. "A city where they can do more than just struggle."

The 67-year-old Cuomo, a political veteran who was vying to come back from a sexual harassment scandal, told supporters at an election night party: "Tonight was not our night."