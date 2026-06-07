12 wounded in shooting near US festival, no arrests: police

A shootout Saturday near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio left at least 12 people wounded by gunfire, with no suspects in custody, police said.

Authorities were combing the area searching for suspects, interviewing witnesses and examining cellphone video after at least two people were believed to have exchanged shots near the Old West End Festival.

"Twelve people were struck with bullets... two of them critical," Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joseph Heffernan told reporters, adding that no suspects were in custody yet.