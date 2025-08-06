Steeper US tariffs take effect on many Brazilian goods

US tariffs on many Brazilian products surged Wednesday, as President Donald Trump moved ahead with a pressure campaign against the trial of his right-wing ally Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump’s latest salvo brings duties on various Brazilian goods from 10 per cent to 50 per cent, although broad exemptions—including for orange juice and civil aircraft—are expected to soften the blow.

Brazil’s vice president Geraldo Alckmin previously told media that the new tariff would apply to just around 36 per cent of Brazil’s exports to the United States.

But analysts said it still hits key goods like coffee, beef, and sugar.