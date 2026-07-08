Trump lashes out at allies as key NATO summit begins

US President Donald Trump lashed out at NATO allies Wednesday at a summit in Ankara, as the fallout from his war with Iran threatened to overshadow the key gathering.

With tensions peaking after an overnight flareup between US and Iranian forces, Trump declared the Iran ceasefire was "over", then took aim at NATO allies who failed to back his campaign against Tehran.

And he insisted he still wanted Greenland, calling European resistance to his stance a "big problem".

"I'm very upset with NATO.. because of what they did with Greenland, and.. because of the fact that they didn't want to help us with the number one state sponsor of terror, that's Iran," he said.

Trump singled out Spain for particular criticism calling it a "terrible partner in NATO".