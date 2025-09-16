Trump sues New York Times for USD15 bn

The Times reported last week that Trump had threatened legal action against it in relation to its articles on a lewd birthday note he allegedly gave to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A copy of the alleged note was later released by US lawmakers. The Republican president has denied authoring the note.

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The lawsuit also named four New York Times reporters and the publisher Penguin Random House as defendants, according to an 85-page complaint filed in the US District Court for Florida's Middle District.

The document cited three articles that came out between September and October last year, and a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig also published around that time.

"The Book and Articles are part of a decades-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation against President Trump," read the complaint, which was dated Monday.