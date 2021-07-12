Haitian police arrest assassination suspect with ‘political’ aim

Haitian police announced Sunday they had arrested a Haitian national “who had political objectives” in recruiting the gunmen who assassinated President Jovenel Moise last week.

“This is an individual who entered Haiti on a private plane with political objectives,” said Leon Charles, head of the Haitian National Police.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, who is of Haitian nationality, arrived in the island nation in June accompanied by several Colombians, according to details provided at a press conference.