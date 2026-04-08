Americas

‘Total and complete victory’ in Iran, Trump tells AFP

AFP
Washington, United States
US President Donald Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, on 24 February, 2026.AFP

US President Donald Trump spoke briefly with AFP by telephone on Tuesday after announcing a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. Here is a transcript of the call:

Q: Can you claim victory after your peace deal with Iran today?

Trump: “Total and complete victory. 100 per cent. No question about it. No question about it.”

Q: It seems there’s still a lot to be agreed on, though, for example on the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump: “Well, I don’t know. We have many points. We have a 15-point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if it gets there.”

Q: And what happens if they don’t agree, will you go back to your original threat?

Trump: “Well, that you’re going to have to see.”

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against US military action in Iran in the Manhattan borough of New York City on 7 April 2026
AFP

Q: One other question if I may, Mr President, was China involved in bringing Iran to the table in this deal?

Trump: “I hear yes. Yes they were.”

Q: And what about the uranium?

Trump: “That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled.”

Q: Okay. In what way can I ask?

Trump: “Okay? I wouldn’t have settled. Okay, thank you very much.”

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Americas