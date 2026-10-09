Will Nobel Peace Prize pick make waves at the White House?

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday in Oslo, with much of the attention this year centred on how US President Donald Trump, eager to win it himself, will react.

The laureate will be revealed at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) at the Nobel Institute in Oslo.

In a world ravaged by conflicts and crises, 287 individuals and organisations have been nominated for the ultimate diplomatic and humanitarian accolade this year.

Their identities are kept secret for 50 years, leaving Nobel watchers guessing about who will get the nod.

The only thing experts agree on is that the winner will not be Trump, despite his -- unsubstantiated -- claims of having ended up to eight wars, and his assertion that he is the most deserving candidate.

"They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me... and I think it would be a great discredit to them," Trump said on Wednesday.

"And I'm not saying that out of scorn."