Trump says considering ‘winding down’ Iran war, US eases oil sanctions

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was considering “winding down” military operations against Iran, as the United States temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil shipments to stem a global supply crisis.

Iran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and Israel meanwhile after supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei claimed to have dealt a “dizzying blow” to his country’s enemies.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the United States was “getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.”

His post was the strongest indication yet that he may be prepared to soon end hostilities that began on 28 February.