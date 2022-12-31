Prominent US television journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, one of the most visible women on US television as the first female anchor on an American evening news broadcast and one of TV's most prominent interviewers, died on Friday at age 93, her longtime ABC News home said.

Walters, who created the popular ABC women's talk show "The View" in 1997, died at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC's corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co., said on Twitter. The circumstances of her death were not given.

In a broadcast career spanning five decades, Walters interviewed an array of world leaders, including Cuba's Fidel Castro, Britain's Margaret Thatcher, Libyan ruler Moammar Gadhafi, Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein, Russian presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin, and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.

"I never thought I'd have this kind of a life," Walters said in a 2004 Chicago Tribune interview. "I've met everyone in the world. I've probably met more people, more heads of state, more important people, even almost than any president, because they've only had eight years."