Brazil election goes to runoff as Bolsonaro outperforms polls

Bolsonaro had questioned polls that showed him losing to Lula in the first round, saying they did not capture enthusiasm he saw on the campaign trail. He has also attacked the integrity of Brazil’s electronic voting system without evidence, and suggested he might not concede if he lost.

Political observers had said a wide margin of victory for Lula could sap Bolsonaro of support to challenge the electoral results. But Sunday’s vote, extending a tense and violent election by another four weeks, revitalized his campaign.

“The extreme right is very strong across Brazil,” said Carlos Melo, a political scientist at the Insper business school. “Lula’s second-round victory is now less likely. Bolsonaro will arrive with a lot of strength for re-election.”

Lula put an optimistic spin on the result, saying that it would only postpone his victory and that he looked forward to going head-to-head with Bolsonaro in a debate.

“We can compare the Brazil he has built to the one we built,” he told reporters.