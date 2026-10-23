Trump administration oversaw 980,000 deportations during first 18 months

The US Department of Homeland Security oversaw 980,000 deportations during the first 18 months of President Donald Trump's second term, according to a report published on Thursday in the Migration Policy Institute think tank.

Only 20 per cent of all deportations in this period involved individuals with a criminal conviction, the report said.

Of deportations of immigrants with two or more years of US residence, 71 per cent were of people who did not have a criminal conviction, it added.