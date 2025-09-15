US announces 'framework' TikTok deal with China

The United States announced Monday a "framework" deal with China to resolve their dispute over TikTok, as a deadline looms this week for the Chinese-owned app to be sold or face a US ban.

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump said -- without directly naming the social media giant -- that a deal was reached with a "certain company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy!"

Trump added on his Truth Social network that he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.