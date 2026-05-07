New York Times subscribers cross 13m on news, lifestyle content demand

Heightened geopolitical tension, including ongoing wars and shifting US policies, ⁠has driven a rise in news consumption, driving more readers to the New York Times' digital platforms.

To attract subscribers, the Times has, in recent years, bundled its core news with games, sports and lifestyle content to broaden appeal and improve retention.

The results comes days after NYT won three Pulitzer prizes, including for its investigative stories on the Trump administration.

Publishers globally are grappling with declining referral traffic from search engines that are increasingly using AI to answer queries directly, reducing visits to news websites.