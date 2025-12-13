Trump, Clinton seen in new cache of Epstein photos released by Democrats

Democratic lawmakers released a new cache of photos on Friday from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that includes images of US President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

Other high-profile figures in the published pictures include former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former Clinton treasury secretary Larry Summers, director Woody Allen and the ex-prince now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Also pictured are Microsoft's Bill Gates and the Virgin Group's Richard Branson.

Epstein's association with the individuals in the pictures was already widely known and the undated photos do not appear to depict any unlawful conduct.