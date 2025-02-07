Trump sanctions ICC for ‘illegitimate’ Israel, US probes

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday slapping sanctions on the International Criminal Court for “baseless” investigations targeting America and its close ally Israel, the White House said.

Trump’s order said the court in The Hague had “abused its power” by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the US president on Tuesday.

The order also said the tribunal had engaged in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel,” referring to ICC probes into alleged war crimes by US service members in Afghanistan and Israeli troops in Gaza.

The US president ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court’s investigations.