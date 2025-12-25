Trump-backed Nasry Asfura declared winner of Honduras presidency

Nasry Asfura, a conservative businessman backed by US President Donald Trump, was declared winner of the Honduran presidential vote Wednesday, weeks after a razor-thin election marred by delays and allegations of fraud.

The national electoral council CNE said the 67-year-old son of Palestinian immigrants defeated fellow conservative TV personality Salvador Nasralla by less than one percentage point

Asfura's victory marks the return of the right wing to power in one of Latin America's poorest countries after four years of leftist Xiomara Castro's presidency.

It also aligns Honduras with a rise of conservative governments in the region following shifts in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Argentina.

"Honduras: I'm ready to govern. I won't let you down," Asfura posted to X after the win was declared, thanking election officials for validating his victory.

Asfura, who takes office on 27 January, prevailed with just 40.1 per cent of the vote, narrowly beating Nasralla at 39.5 per cent, according to the official results.