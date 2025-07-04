Trump wins major victory as Congress passes flagship bill

US President Donald Trump on Thursday secured a major political victory when Congress narrowly passed his signature tax and spending bill, cementing his radical second-term agenda and boosting funds for his anti-immigration drive.

A jubilant Trump said the bill’s passage would supercharge the US economy “into a rocket ship”—glossing over deep concerns within his own Republican Party that it will balloon the national debt and gut health and welfare support.

Speaking to reporters as he headed for a rally in Iowa to kick off America’s 250th birthday celebrations, the president called the spending package “the biggest bill of its kind ever signed.”

A small group of Republican opponents finally fell into line after Speaker Mike Johnson worked through the night to corral dissenters in the House of Representatives behind the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”