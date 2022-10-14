Five dead in North Carolina shooting, suspect captured

A shooting Thursday in North Carolina’s capital Raleigh left at least five people dead, including an off-duty police officer, officials in the southeast US city said, adding that a suspect had been captured.

Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the shooting occurred near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular trail in the area.

“This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh. Just after 5:00pm today, multiple people were shot,” she told a press conference.