Americas

Midterm vote

El-Sayed and other historic leadership firsts for minorities across US

AFP
Los Angeles, United States
Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during an Election Night rally after his victory in the US midterm elections, in Detroit, Michigan, US, on 4 November 2026REUTERS

The US midterm vote ushered in a wave of historic leadership firsts across the country on Tuesday, electoral milestones on a night that saw voters issue a sharp rejection of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The first Black female governor, the first openly gay male senator, the first Muslim senator and the first female Native American governor all won groundbreaking elections in the vote that racked up resounding gains for Democrats.

Bill Shiebler -- chief strategy officer at the non-profit State Voices, a network of advocates for civic engagement and equity -- told AFP the night was “a huge rebuke against hate and division.”

“We’re witnessing an electorate that increasingly sees itself in its leaders, and the leaders who come out of communities they now represent,” Shiebler said.

In Michigan, leftist Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

The former medical administrator drew huge campaign crowds but faced a surge of anti-Muslim rhetoric from his detractors in the bruising race.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks next to his wife, Berna Rhodes-Ford, at an election night watch party in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on 4 November 2026
REUTERS

The Council on American-Islamic Relations advocacy group praised El-Sayed for persevering despite “endless Islamophobic attacks.”

“Our communities worked hard to make sure our voices were heard and that we are properly represented in the Senate,” the organization said.

“This is what is possible when we show up and vote together.”

‘Historic election’

In the southern state of Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for governor, making her the first Black woman elected to the top office in any US state.

A former Atlanta mayor, Bottoms defeated billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson, a win that returns the governor’s office to Democrats after more than two decades of Republican control.

Democratic Representative Chris Pappas, meanwhile, will become the first openly gay man to serve in the US Senate after winning in New Hampshire. He has served in the US House of Representatives since 2019.

“No one should be discriminated against because of who they are or who they love,” he said on his website.

In New Mexico, Democrat Deb Haaland became the first Native American woman elected governor, beating Republican Gregg Hull.

Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and his wife, Dr. Sarah Jukaku, take the stage after he declares victory during a midterm election night party at The Department at Hudson’s in Detroit, Michigan, early on 4 November 2026. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed said early Wednesday that he had won a US Senate seat in Michigan over former Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers, which would make him the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of Congress. “Michigan, we did it!” El-Sayed said in a speech at his election headquarters in Detroit.
AFP

A member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, she had served as the secretary of the interior under former president Joe Biden, the first Native American to serve as a US cabinet secretary.

Democrat Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota was elected as the first female Native American senator.

The sweeping midterm rebuke of Trump also saw a number of state-level electoral firsts, including the first Latina governor in Texas with Gina Hinojosa’s victory.

Looking ahead, if the current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wins the speakership as expected in the new Congress, he would become the first Black speaker of the House in US history.

“This was a historic election where people decided to believe in themselves and really lean into the hope about the promise of this country, rebuking an effort to snuff out people’s voices,” Shiebler said.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Americas