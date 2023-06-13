US diplomacy has slowed China’s expansion of spying, basing overseas, says Blinken

The Biden administration has taken diplomatic steps that have slowed down a Chinese effort to project military power around the world, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday ahead of a visit to Beijing later this week.

Washington’s top diplomat was asked at a press conference about Washington’s response to a Wall Street Journal report last week that cited US officials saying a new spying effort was underway on Cuba.

Blinken said China’s efforts in Cuba were part of a global effort by Beijing to expand its presence overseas, and that US actions to address this since President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021 have produced results, without specifying what those results were.

“Our experts assess that our diplomatic efforts have slowed down this effort by the PRC,” Blinken said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.