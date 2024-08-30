Harris says in first interview US ready to turn page on Trump

Kamala Harris declared Thursday that Americans are ready to turn the page on Donald Trump as she reached out to centrist voters in her first interview since her dramatic entry into November's presidential election.

The 59-year-old Democrat insisted on CNN that she would be tough on illegal immigration and support controversial oil and gas fracking -- while sticking to her liberal background by pledging a fairer economy.

"I am the best person to do this job," Harris said in a joint interview with her running mate Tim Walz while on the campaign trail in the swing state of Georgia.

The first female and Black and South Asian vice president described Trump as "diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans, really dividing our nation."

"I think people are ready to turn the page on that," she said. "People are ready for a new way forward."

The Democrat also said that she would name a Republican to her cabinet if she wins, in another sign that she is reaching out to wavering middle-of-the-road voters.