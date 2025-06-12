Protests spread across US despite Trump threats

“I would say for the most part everything is hunky dory right here at Ground Zero,” protester Lynn Sturgis, 66, a retired school teacher, told AFP.

“Our city is not at all on fire, it’s not burning down, as our terrible leader is trying to tell you.”

The mostly peaceful protests ignited over a sudden escalation in efforts to apprehend migrants in the country illegally.

Pockets of violence -- including the burning of self-driving taxis and hurling stones at police -- were nothing the 8,500 officers of the Los Angeles Police Department had not dealt with before.

Trump won the election last year partly on promises to combat what he claims is an “invasion” by undocumented migrants.

He is now seizing the opportunity to make political capital, ordering the California National Guard to deploy despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s objections, the first time a US president has taken such action in decades.

“We’re going to have a safe country,” he told reporters on his way into a performance of “Les Miserables” in Washington.

“We’re not going to have what would have happened in Los Angeles. Remember, if I wasn’t there... Los Angeles would have been burning to the ground.”

Around 1,000 of the 4,700 troops Trump deployed were actively guarding facilities and working alongside ICE agents, said Scott Sherman, Deputy Commanding General Army North, who is leading operations.