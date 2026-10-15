Trump cancels planned livestream of US military execution of mass shooter

US President Donald Trump has canceled the planned livestream of the execution of the former US Army major who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, saying on Thursday that he had overruled his defense chief who had intended it to be a public spectacle.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had announced earlier this month that Nidal Hasan would be executed by a firing squad on December 3 at Fort Hood in Texas, the site of Hasan's 2009 attack, surprising many by saying it would be broadcast live. No other country is known to televise or livestream judicial executions.