Charlie Kirk murder suspect arrested, identified as Tyler Robinson

Orem, United States
A TV monitor displays a picture of Tyler Robinson, the suspected of killing Charlie Kirk on September 11, in Orem, Utah, on 12 September 2025.AFP

US authorities said Friday they had captured the man accused of killing prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk after a family member helped to turn him in, ending a frantic manhunt.

"We got him," Utah Governor Spencer Cox told a press conference.

Cox identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson and said the arrest was made after one of Robinson's relatives contacted a friend, who then contacted the police.

The arrest raised a bitterly divided country's hopes of finding answers to the shocking political murder on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was killed when hit by a single bullet in his neck while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem.

