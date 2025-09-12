Charlie Kirk murder suspect arrested, identified as Tyler Robinson

US authorities said Friday they had captured the man accused of killing prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk after a family member helped to turn him in, ending a frantic manhunt.

"We got him," Utah Governor Spencer Cox told a press conference.

Cox identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson and said the arrest was made after one of Robinson's relatives contacted a friend, who then contacted the police.

The arrest raised a bitterly divided country's hopes of finding answers to the shocking political murder on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was killed when hit by a single bullet in his neck while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem.