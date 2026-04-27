Trump says Iran can phone if it wants to talk

President Donald Trump said on Sunday Iran could telephone if it wants to negotiate an end to their two-month war and stressed it ​can never have a nuclear weapon, after Tehran said the US should remove obstacles to a deal, including its blockade of Iran's ports.

Hopes of reviving peace efforts receded on ‌Saturday when Trump scrapped a visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi shuttled to and from mediators Pakistan and Oman on Sunday before heading to Russia, where he is due to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Oil prices rose, the dollar inched higher and US stock futures wobbled lower in early Asia trade on Monday after the peace talks stalled, leaving Gulf shipping blocked.

"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, ​there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Trump told "The Sunday Briefing" on Fox News.