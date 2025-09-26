Trump says will 'not allow' Israel to annex West Bank

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not allow key ally Israel to annex the West Bank, after threats by some Israeli cabinet members to do so to kill any two-state solution.

"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "No, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen."

Trump's response came after he was asked whether he had promised Arab leaders during a meeting at the United Nations this week that he would prevent any annexation.