Trump says agreement with Iran 'largely negotiated,' includes opening strait

US President Donald Trump said Saturday a deal with Iran had been "largely negotiated," with the proposal including opening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, though the agreement was "subject to finalization."

An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, listing a number of Middle East powers along with Turkey and mediator Pakistan.

"In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."

Among the Middle East countries whose leaders joined a call on Saturday to discuss the deal were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, Trump said.

He added that he had a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it "likewise, went very well."