Trump’s secret plane swap triggers questions and confusion

Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he secretly switched planes because of a threat to his life, after the Washington Post revealed the US president was smuggled out of Air Force One to a different aircraft on a catering truck.

“They wanted me to go in a different flight, a different plane -- equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I do it. I do what they say,” Trump told reporters during a gaggle.

“I guess there was a threat out there. I didn’t really ask too much about it.”