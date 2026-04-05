Americas

Second crew member from downed US fighter jet 'SAFE and SOUND': Trump

AFP
Washington, US
In this US Air Force handout photo released by US Central Command public affairs, a US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flies over the US Central Command area of responsibility during Operation Epic Fury on 9 March, 2026. Tehran said on 3 April that it had shot down an F-15 warplane and US media reported United States special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing.AFP

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the second crew member from the American F-15 fighter jet that crashed inside Iran was "safe and sound" following a search and rescue operation.

"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

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