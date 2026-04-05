Second crew member from downed US fighter jet 'SAFE and SOUND': Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the second crew member from the American F-15 fighter jet that crashed inside Iran was "safe and sound" following a search and rescue operation.

"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.