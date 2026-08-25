CIA chief John Ratcliffe visits Russia for meetings: Reports
US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe travelled to Russia to attended meetings in Moscow on Tuesday, US media outlets reported citing unnamed sources.
CBS News and Axios both reported the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's former director of national intelligence who now runs the nation's spy agency. The outlets did not say who Ratcliffe was meeting with or what the talks are expected to cover.
Representatives for the CIA did not be immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports, while Representatives for the Kremlin could not be immediately reached.