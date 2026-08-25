Americas

CIA chief John Ratcliffe visits Russia for meetings: Reports

Reuters
Washington
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe speaks during a press conference with US President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, 6 April, 2026.Reuters

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe travelled to Russia to attended meetings in Moscow on Tuesday, US media outlets reported citing unnamed sources.

CBS News and Axios both reported the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's former director of national intelligence who now runs the nation's spy agency. The outlets did not say who Ratcliffe was meeting with or what the talks are expected to cover.

A US military transport plane approaches Moscow, Russia, 25 August 2026, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. Buildings, car park and trees matched satellite and archive imagery. Aircraft verified as a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III from the engines, the wings and the tail, which matched archive imagery of the aircraft. Flight monitoring data confirms it’s a US Air Force Aircraft. Date verified by flight monitoring data. Aircraft is flying in the direction of Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.
Reuters

Representatives for the CIA did not be immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports, while Representatives for the Kremlin could not be immediately reached.

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