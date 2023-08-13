Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89

Anger was growing Saturday over the official response to a horrific inferno that levelled a Hawaiian town, killing at least 89 people in the deadliest wildfire in the United States for over 100 years.

More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina, according to official estimates, wreaking $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thousands homeless.

Hawaiian authorities have begun a probe into the handling of the fire, with residents saying there had been no warning.

“The mountain behind us caught on fire and nobody told us jack,” Vilma Reed told AFP.

“You know when we found that there was a fire? When it was across the street from us.”