MI5, FBI chiefs warn over China in rare joint address

The heads of MI5 and FBI warned of the growing long-term threat posed by China to UK and US interests, in their first joint appearance on Wednesday.

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the service has already "more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern," adding it was running seven times as many investigations as in 2018.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the Chinese government "poses the biggest long-term threat" to economic and national security, for the UK, the US and allies in Europe and elsewhere.