Israel, White House condemn Trump for remarks about Hamas attack, 'smart' Hezbollah

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates called Trump's comments "dangerous and unhinged."

"It's completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as 'smart'," Bates said.

Democratic President Joe Biden has condemned the Hamas attack as "an act of sheer evil" and declared his unwavering support for Israel.

"This is a time for all of us to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel against 'unadulterated evil,'" Bates said on Thursday. "That's what the President is doing."

On Thursday evening, Trump released a statement, saying there had been "no better friend or ally of Israel" than when he was US president.

Several of Trump's opponents in the Republican contest also criticized the former president.

"It is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart'," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on X social media.

Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, another 2024 rival, said in New Hampshire: "This is no time for any former president or any other American leader to be sending any message other than America stands with Israel."

Asa Hutchinson, a former Arkansas governor and a Republican 2024 candidate, said on X that Trump was "out of his mind if he thinks that any candidate for President of the United States should praise the terrorists attacking one of our most important allies."