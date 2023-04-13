Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen after grand jury testimony

Donald Trump sued his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday seeking at least $500 million in damages, as the former US president steps up attacks on his onetime loyal “fixer” after Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Miami, Trump accused Cohen of failing to keep confidential attorney-client communications private and profiting by “spreading falsehoods” about him in books and podcasts.

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, called Trump’s lawsuit “frivolous.” Trump often over the years has filed suits against various adversaries.