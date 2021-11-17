New York auction smashes record for Frida Kahlo work

A rare painting by Frida Kahlo sold in a New York auction house Tuesday for almost US dollar 35 million, a record price for a work by the iconic Mexican artist.

At the same sale, a painting by French artist Pierre Soulages also broke a record for his work by reaching US dollar 20.2 million.

As expected, the self-portrait of Kahlo entitled "Diego y yo" ("Diego and me," 1949), where the face of the painter's husband Diego Rivera appears on her forehead, smashed the former record of US dollar 8 million set by a Kahlo in 2016.