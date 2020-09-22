New York City police officer arrested over spying for China

A New York City police officer who also serves as a US Army reservist has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the government of China, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was arrested at his home on Long Island and was due in court in Brooklyn later in the day, the US Department of Justice said, in announcing the charges.

“This is the definition of an insider threat - as alleged, Angwang operated on behalf of a foreign government; lied to gain his clearance, and used his position as an NYPD police officer to aid the Chinese government’s subversive and illegal attempts to recruit intelligence sources,” William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s field office in New York, said in a statement.