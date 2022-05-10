New York Times, Reuters win Pulitzer Prizes

The New York Times won three Pulitzer Prizes and was named as a finalist five more times on Monday, while its rival the Washington Post took the public service award and Reuters claimed the prize for feature photography.

The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a special citation for coverage of the Russian invasion, as the Pulitzer board paid homage to the 12 journalists who have been killed covering the Ukraine war this year.

The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in US journalism, with special attention often paid to the public service award.