Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters
Oslo
US president Donald Trump concludes a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US, 8 September, 2020.
US president Donald Trump concludes a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US, 8 September, 2020. Reuters

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the second time he has put forward the US president for the honour.

Thousands of people are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, including members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates.

Advertisement

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides on the award, declined to comment.

default-image

"It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal," Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of parliament for the right-wing Progress Party, told Reuters.

Tybring-Gjedde, who nominated Trump for the 2019 award for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea, said he also nominated him this year because of the US troop withdrawal from Iraq.

Advertisement

Last year Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but he complained he probably would never get the honour.

Former president Barack Obama, a nemesis of Trump, won the prize in 2009 just months into his first term in office.

Nominations for this year's award closed on 31 January and the winner will be announced on 9 October in Oslo.

More News

Brazil registers over 127,000 COVID-19 deaths

Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil on 1 July.

At least 11 dead in massacres in Colombia

In this file photo taken on 26 February 2020, this aerial view shows the impact of illegal mining in Tumaco, Narino Department, Colombia, on 26 February 2020

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 126,960

A girl reacts during the reopening of the Christ the Redeemer statue after months-long closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 August 2020.

Argentina coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

Health care workers attend a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient, in an intensive care unit (ICU), at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 21 August 2020.