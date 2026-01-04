How the US captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro

After months of growing military pressure on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, president Donald Trump ordered a brazen operation into the South American country to capture its leader and whisk him to the United States where his administration planned to put him on trial.

In a Saturday morning interview on “Fox and Friends Weekend,” Trump laid out the details of the overnight strike, after which he said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown by helicopter to a US warship.

Maduro was in a ‘fortress,’ Trump says.

Trump described Maduro as being “highly guarded" in a presidential palace that was “like a fortress,” although the Venezuelan leader was unable to get to a safe room.

American forces were armed with “massive blowtorches,” which they would have used to cut through steel walls had Maduro locked himself in the room, Trump said.