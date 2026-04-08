Americas

Ceasefire deal a ‘victory’ for the US: White House

AFP
Washington, United States
US President Donald Trump, watched by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One en route Joint Base Andrews, on 27 January 2025AFP file photo

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday praised the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, calling it a “victory” for the United States.

“This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen,” Leavitt wrote on X.

“The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace.”

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