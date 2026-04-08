Ceasefire deal a ‘victory’ for the US: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday praised the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, calling it a “victory” for the United States.

“This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen,” Leavitt wrote on X.

“The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace.”