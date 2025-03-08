Trump's tariff rollback brings limited respite as new levies loom

US President Donald Trump imposed vast tariffs this week on key partners Canada and Mexico, roiling cross-border ties before offering temporary relief to manufacturers -- but with more levies kicking in next week, the respite may be fleeting.

US companies faced a series of duties starting Monday, with Trump doubling an additional levy on Chinese goods before allowing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports to take effect Tuesday.

The moves rattled markets, sending major Wall Street indexes down, and the president on Thursday announced exemptions for Canadian and Mexican goods entering the United States under a North American trade pact.