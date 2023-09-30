New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralysed

Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York under water on Friday, partially paralysing subways and airports in America's financial capital.

LaGuardia airport closed down one of its terminals, with social media images showing passengers walking through water well above the tops of their shoes. Mayor Eric Adams urged people not to venture out because the streets were blocked and subway stations flooded.

"If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now, some of our subways are flooded and it's extremely difficult to move around the city," he said. Images from around New York showed cars half-submerged and traffic snarled, with some major roads completely blocked.

Shopkeepers in flooded stores were trying to protect merchandise and push the water back into the streets. The sprawling New York subway system was also hit, with several lines closed in Brooklyn.