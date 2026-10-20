As midterms loom, Trump seizes on France unrest for political gain

US President Donald Trump used the protests roiling France to score some quick political points Monday, as the upcoming midterm elections force his Republican party to face strong headwinds.

At a rally in Kansas, the US president launched into a lengthy tirade about France, which he said was being “conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists.”

“And we’re not going to let that happen to this country,” he added.

While speaking with reporters previously in the day, Trump recalled an exchange with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron: “I told him a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in...Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon.”

Earlier Monday, the 80-year-old president wrote on his Truth Social platform: “The migrants have taken over France. They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST!”