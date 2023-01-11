US halts all domestic flight departures over system outage

The US Federal Aviation Authority ordered a temporary halt to all domestic flight departures Wednesday, after a major system outage that disrupted air traffic across the country.

Airlines and airports were left scrambling with news of the nationwide pause, as the White House said there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack.

The FAA halted flights until 9:00 am (1400 GMT), but said it expected departures to resume at that time and that takeoffs had already begun at Newark and Atlanta airports due to air traffic congestion.