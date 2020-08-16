President Trump’s brother dies of an undisclosed disease

Reuters
Bedminster, New Jersey
US president Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, on 15 August 2020
US president Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, on 15 August 2020Reuters

US president Donald Trump said that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump said in a statement.

Robert Trump, who at 72 was two years younger than the president, was a business executive and real estate developer.

Advertisement

President Trump made an emotional visit to see his ailing brother on Friday at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center before going to his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

Robert Trump won a temporary restraining order against his and the president's niece, Mary Trump, to stop her from publishing a tell-all book that offered an unflattering look of the US president and his family

The president was expected to attend the funeral, an aide said. He has a busy travel schedule in coming days with plans to visit four battleground states as part of his re-election campaign.

Advertisement

The cause of death was not revealed. Trump told reporters on Friday that his brother was "having a hard time" with an undisclosed illness.

ABC News had reported that Robert Trump was hospitalised in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week in June.

That same month, Robert Trump won a temporary restraining order against his and the president's niece, Mary Trump, to stop her from publishing a tell-all book that offered an unflattering look of the US president and his family.

Advertisement

A state supreme court judge in Poughkeepsie, New York, later denied a request to stop publication and canceled the temporary restraining order.

Robert Trump had said the book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” would violate a confidentiality agreement tied to the estate of his father Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999.

More News

Trump toys with nickname change of rival Biden

US president Donald Trump delivers remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, on 14 August 2020

All US governors should mandate masks to slow pandemic: Biden

US presidential candidate Joe Biden, accompanied by US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, adjusts his protective face mask as he calls for the mandatory wearing of masks while speaking to newsmen following a briefing on the coronavirus disease pandemic with public health experts during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on 13 August 2020

China finds coronavirus in Brazilian chicken wings, Ecuadorian shrimp packaging

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.

Kamala Harris says US 'crying out for leadership'

Former vice president Joe Biden and US Senator Kamala Harris take the stage before the start of the second night of the second US 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, US, on 31 July 2019