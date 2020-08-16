President Trump’s brother dies of an undisclosed disease

US president Donald Trump said that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump said in a statement.

Robert Trump, who at 72 was two years younger than the president, was a business executive and real estate developer.