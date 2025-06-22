US B-2 bombers, bunker-busters used in Iran strike

The US Air Force's B-2 Spirit stealth bombers were involved in strikes on Iran's nuclear sites on Saturday.

Three Iranian nuclear sites were struck in a "very successful attack," President Donald Trump said on Saturday, adding that the crown jewel of Tehran's nuclear program, Fordow, is gone.

The B-2 is one of America's most advanced strategic weapons platforms, capable of entering sophisticated air defenses and delivering precision strikes against hardened targets such as Iran's buried network of nuclear research facilities.